$30,000 approved for Coastal Community Action Program to provide cold weather shelter
Montesano, WA –Grays Harbor County approved $30,000 for Coastal Community Action Program to provide a cold weather shelter.
At their Tuesday meeting, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved a contract with CCAP to operate a temporary low barrier cold weather shelter between the dates of January 1st and June 30th, 2020.
Commissioner Randy Ross said that the decision of where the shelter would be located is up to CCAP.
Public Health and Social Services staff published a Request for Proposals to identify and evaluate potential vendors to provide temporary low barrier shelter during cold weather events or permanent year round low barrier shelter in October of 2019.