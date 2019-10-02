3 local police agencies plan Coffee With a Cop events today
October 2, 2019 National Coffee With a Cop Day, and multiple local law enforcement agencies are participating today.
In Montesano, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be meeting with the public in the first event of the day, .
“Come have coffee and chat with members of the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office during the annual Coffee With A Cop event. Join citizens across the country on this day to connect with local law enforcement officers. Giveaways, discounts on coffee and pastries.”
The Montesano event is scheduled from 1-4pm at All Wrapped Up! on Pioneer Avenue.
In Cosmopolis, the newly opened Brass Hub Coffeebar will be the location for the Cosmopolis Police Department to offer a chance to speak to the public. This event will be from 3-5pm at the coffee shop on 1st Street. Brass Hub Coffeebar states that they will be offering $3 lattes and free kids cocoa along with an opportunity to speak with CPD Officers.
In Aberdeen, officers will be at the East Aberdeen Starbucks location from 5:30-7:30pm with a number of activities,
According to Officer Gary Sexton, the local Starbucks asked the police department to participate.
“We are excited for this opportunity to meet with our community for a cup of coffee, visit and to have some fun doing it.”, said Sexton
The Coffee with a Cop event is said to include “Cop Baristas”, “Live Music from a Cop”, silent auction, McGruff the Crime Dog, as well as police vehicles and Starbucks samples. The first 150 customers will reportedly receive a limited edition decal.
The event will also be used to raise funds for the Aberdeen Police Officers’ Guild charities account, which Sexton says will enable officers to provide donations to the community.
This will be fourth annual national event that began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October “furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law”.