21 offices still without candidates after Filing Week

Filing Week ended with 21 offices in Grays Harbor left unfiled, but residents will have one more chance.

Grays Harbor County Auditor Joesph MacLean released the official list of the offices throughout Grays Harbor that went through the entire Filing Week without a single candidate filing, saying these offices will be scheduled for a 3-day filing period.

MacLean says that no date had been scheduled as of yet, as the Office of the Secretary of State is in the process of upgrading their voter registration system, which includes the online filing portion. Once this new system has been launched and tested, MacLean says that they will schedule the filing.

This special 3-day filing period will only feature races that did not receive any candidates. Offices that had voters place their names on the ballot during Filing Week will not be eligible for new candidates.

If the 3-day filing period is scheduled, and once again there are no candidates, state law says that the incumbent will inherit the seat.

Lapse of election when no filing for single positions—Effect.

If after both the normal filing period and special three-day filing period as provided by RCW 29A.24.171 and 29A.24.181 have passed, no candidate has filed for any single city, town, or district position to be filled, the election for such position shall be deemed lapsed, the office deemed stricken from the ballot and no write-in votes counted. In such instance, the incumbent occupying such position shall remain in office and continue to serve until a successor is elected at the next election when such positions are voted upon.

171 candidates did file for 111 of the open offices through the end of the formal Filing Week in Grays Harbor, with many featuring more than 2 candidates and qualifying for the August Primary Election.

These races include 3 local Mayor Races that feature 4 candidates and one featuring 3 candidates.

In Aberdeen, Mayor Erik Larson, City Council President Tawni Andrews, former City Council President Pete Schave, and former City Council hopeful Janae Chhith filed.

In Ocean Shores, Mayor Crystal Dingler is challenged by Carlos Roldan, Dan Marlow, and City Councilwoman Susan Conniry.

In Cosmopolis, City Councilman Kyle Pauley, Cosmopolis Fire Department Captain Steve Davis, Cosmopolis School Boardmember Mark Collett, and former Cosmopolis Finance Director Cheryl Turner have filed.

In Hoquiam, City Councilman Greg Grun filed for Mayor on Friday, joining current Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff and Council President Ben Winkelman in the race.

Any of the races featuring more than two candidates will appear on the August Primary Election, with the top two vote-getters moving onto the November General Election.