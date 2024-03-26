2024 Aquatic Species Restoration Plan Symposium focuses on Chehalis Basin

You can join community members, scientists, and restoration professionals for two days of interactive learning focused on the Chehalis Basin at the 2024 Aquatic Species Restoration Plan (ASRP) Symposium.

The event will run from 9 am to 4 pm April 17-18 at Centralia College, 600 Centralia College Blvd., Centralia.

Register for free on the event webpage.

“Our team is excited to share how we’re providing habitat benefits for a wide range of aquatic species while also addressing the community needs in the Chehalis Basin,” said Victoria Knorr, Chehalis Basin ASRP program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “We look forward to hearing feedback and ideas from local communities as we continue to develop and implement the plan.”

This event is co-hosted by WDFW, the Chehalis Basin Board, and the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Office of Chehalis Basin.

Participants at the symposium will explore planned and ongoing aquatic habitat restoration in the Chehalis Basin, hear project success stories, meet the people involved, and learn more about aquatic species in their watersheds.

The second day of the event will include a guided tour of the nearby China Creek restoration site, featuring efforts to mitigate flood damage and improve habitat.

The ASRP is a key component of the Chehalis Basin Strategy, and the symposium is held every two years. The science-informed plan is designed to improve and restore aquatic habitat, as well as protect communities and landscapes from a predicted increase in flooding disasters. The Chehalis Basin is comprised of nearly 3,400 miles of streams and rivers that provide critical habitat to fish and amphibians, including salmon and the federally endangered Oregon spotted frog.

Representatives from Quinault Indian Nation, Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, and WDFW, along with other technical experts, drafted the plan to help address declining salmon and steelhead runs.

The team worked with community members, the Office of Chehalis Basin, other state agencies, and local governments to shape the plan and develop an implementation strategy.

The Chehalis Basin Strategy is administered by the Office of Chehalis Basin. The independent Chehalis Basin Board is a group of community leaders with diverse interests and perspectives who work together to lead the Chehalis Basin Strategy. More information is available on this webpage.