2024-2026 Community Health Needs Assessment released

Harbor Regional Health recently released its 2024-2026 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA)

The document features data about Grays Harbor County and the hospital district’s relation to social determinants of health.

The hospital district tells KXRO that the CHNA is “a comprehensive study examining the health status and needs of our community”.

According to a release, the assessment was based on community surveys and secondary data sources, providing insight to address the unique health challenges and opportunities in our district and county.

They developed the document by analyzing factors such as health outcomes, health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment measures, identifying areas for improvement to develop strategies to enhance the overall well-being of our community.

According to the assessment, the 2021-2023 CHNA identified “significant health needs related to healthcare access, behavioral health, health conditions, and social determinants of health in the District, as well as Grays Harbor County in general”.

Multiple action items were initiated following that report, with the hospital noting accomplishments made over the last three years related to each of the previously identified priorities.

The recently released report listed priorities of retaining a quality healthcare workforce, an emphasis on supporting healthy aging, a continued focus on supporting prevention and treatment of mental health conditions and substance use, and the struggle of poverty, homelessness, and housing affordability that continue to impact health equity, access, and outcomes in the community.

The full 39-page document and a summary is available at: https://www.ghcares.org/community-needs-assessment