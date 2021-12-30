2022 GGHI Legislative Send-Off moves to virtual format

After originally announcing that the upcoming 2022 Legislative Send-Off would be held in-person, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. has adjusted the event to an online format.
In an announcement on the official Facebook event page, GGHI says that the Legislative Send-Off will move to a virtual format, and this has updated pricing for anyone interested in participating.
The announcement was made earlier in December that the yearly event would be in-person to hear from local legislators on Friday, January 7th from 10-11:30am, prior to the start of the Legislative Session on Monday, January 10.
This is an opportunity to hear about priorities the officials have going into the session.
Guests who had previously registered for the event have been notified, and all registered guests will receive log-in information on the morning of the event.
The Legislative Send-Off is scheduled to feature the majority of legislators that represent Grays Harbor through the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts.
Speakers include:
19th Legislative District
24th Legislative District
At the event, GGHI CEO, Lynnette Buffington will serve as emcee.
Space is limited and advance registration is required.
Online registrations close at 5pm on Thursday, January 6th.
Payment information:
All previously registered guests have been notified of how their registration fees will be administered.
Space is limited and advance registration is required. If you need assistance in registering please contact Candie Gleason at [email protected].