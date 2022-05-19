2022 Filing Week: Day 3

An Elma resident has put their name in the running for a State Representative seat.
On the third day of Candidate Filing Week, a number of candidates filed for political office to serve the region.
Among the latest filings was Elma resident Darren Corcoran who has filed for State Representative in the 24th LEgislative District, running for the seat currently held by Steve Tharinger. Tharinger added his name to the filing as well on Wednesday. That race now features three candidates in Tharinger, Corcoran, and Brian Pruiett.
Both Corcoran and Pruitt unsuccessfully ran against Tharinger in 2020.
Elsewhere in the region, now over 10 residents have started their campaign against incumbent Senator Patty Murray. Murray filed on Monday for the seat, with challengers throughout the district.
Representative Derek Kilmer is also facing a growing crowd in the race for his seat.
In either federal seat, no Grays Harbor or Pacific County candidates have filed.
Candidates can submit an application online with the Office of the Secretary of State between 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, and 4 p.m. Friday, May 20.
Filing for office in most cases requires a fee based on the salary received from the position.
Those who file online and pay the required fees via credit or debit card can do so any time day or night during the week.
Those who cannot file online, or who require in-person service should contact their county or state elections office to learn more about available services and business hours.