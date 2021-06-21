2021 Commercial Halibut Season opens June 22

The first 3-day commercial halibut fishing season of 2021 in federal waters off the West Coast begins this week.
The season starts on Tuesday, June 22 at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement and local partners will be conducting patrols throughout the season.
Patrols will focus on ensuring compliance with the rules and regulations governing commercial halibut fishing. These include:
All setline or skate marker buoys carried on board or used by any U.S. vessel for halibut fishing must be marked with either the vessel’s state license number or registration number. The markings must be in legible characters at least 4 inches high and one-half inch wide in a contrasting color visible above the water.
Learn more about commercial halibut fishing regulations
Our partners in these patrols include:
In addition to the rules and regulations above, groundfish long-line vessels are now required to deploy seabird avoidance gear when fishing for Pacific halibut. This regulation only applies to vessels landing groundfish along with halibut. Streamer lines are the most common form of seabird avoidance gear and are used to prevent bird attacks on baited hooks.
Learn more about seabird regulations
Halibut that are not retained must be released outboard of the roller and returned to the water with a minimum of injury using one of these three methods:
These safe release measures promote the survival of released halibut and help to support a sustainable fishery.