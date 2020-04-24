2020 Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship available to students
As students stay at home through the end of the school year, opportunities are still available for the future through scholarships.
The WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor-Pacific Counties have announced the availability of the 2020 Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship for local graduating seniors furthering their education in horticulture, or other related life science.
This $1,000 scholarship for seniors in the Grays Harbor-Pacific County high schools, including alternative and homeschool students.
Applications are available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or available by contacting Trish Bradbury at bradbury1285@comcast.net.
The applicants will mail all completed documents to the WSU Extension Office:
Mailing Address:
WSU Extension Office – Grays Harbor County
PO Box 3018
Elma, WA 98541-3018
The application deadline is May 18, 2020.