2019 Filing Week: Day 4

Montesano, WA – As the final day of Filing Week arrived, 33 offices in Grays Harbor were left unfiled for, and 20 were without a candidate in Pacific County.
Filing for local office officially lasts until 4pm on Friday of Filing Week, although if no candidates step forward and place their name on the ballot, a special filing period would open up for these seats.
Notable omissions, as of Friday morning, were seats on the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis City Councils, as well as school board seats throughout the county.
Seats also remained on fire, water, sewer, and cemetery districts.
Changes to the filings as the final day approached include 3 people vieng for a seat on the Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 board, with Scott Dilley and Bill Simpson filing for Melanie Sturgeon’s seat. Sturgeon also filed for re-election.
2 people are in the race for Jeff Cook’s seat on the Aberdeen City Council, and neither of them are Cook. Kati Kachman and Dave Deakin both filed. For Margo Shortt’s seat, the incumbent filed Thursday morning, but Deborah Ross and Tara Mareth are also both in for the position.
3 people are now in the race for Cosmopolis Mayor as Kyle Pauley, Steve Davis, and Mark Collett have all filed.
Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.
The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.
File Here Monday, May 13 at 9am to Friday, May 17 at 4pm
The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx
The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.
So you want to be an elected official…
Practical information for people running for office in Washington’s cities and towns
|Grays Harbot Offices Open as of Friday Morning
|Office (Term)
|Incumbent
|File With
|Filing Fee
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 9
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Pete Schave
|Grays Harbor
|47.22
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jim Ancich
|Grays Harbor
|18
|Hoquiam Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Shannon Patterson
|Grays Harbor
|30
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 8
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Benjamin R. Winkelman
|Grays Harbor
|30
|Hoquiam Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 12
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Mary Stinchfield
|Grays Harbor
|31.2
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Kathy Eddy
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jeff Wilson
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 64 Director District 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Jane Harnagy
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 64 Director District 5
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Catherine Wright
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 65 Director District 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Teneille Carpenter
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|David Hughes
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 97 Director District 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Brenda Sansom
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Kimberly Russell
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 104 Position 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 104 Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jason Olsen
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Duane Olson
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Sch Dist 300 – N River
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|James Banas
|Pacific
|0
|Director Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Robin Gumaelius
|Pacific
|0
|Director Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Bethany Mizushima
|Pacific
|0
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|Grays Harbor, Lewis
|School 400 Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Joe Reed
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 400 Director District 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|John Shortman Jr
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 400 Director District 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tamra Ruymann
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Ben Elkins
|Thurston
|0
|School Board Director, District No. 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Connie Smejkal
|Thurston
|0
|Fire District 4
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 4 Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Kenneth W. Carlyle
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Fire District 6
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 6 Position 5
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Steve Enquist
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Fire District 11
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 11 Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Betty Singer
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Fire District 12
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 12 Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Peter B McMillin
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Fire District 16
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 16 Position 3
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Greg Mills
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Mike Reichenberger
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Parks Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Julie Smith
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Cemetery District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Bruce Lutz
|Grays Harbor
|10
|Water District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Water 8 Position 3
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Floyd (Dave) Davis
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Pacific County Offices Open as of Friday Morning
|Office (Term)
|Incumbent
|File With
|Filing Fee
|Port Of Chinook
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Gary Kobes
|Pacific
|0
|Port Of Peninsula
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|William Derion
|Pacific
|0
|City of Ilwaco
|Pacific
|City Council Member 1
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Pacific
|24
|City Council Member 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Kenneth Sprague
|Pacific
|24
|City Council Member 5
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Kristen Mathison
|Pacific
|24
|City Of Raymond
|Pacific
|City Council Member 7
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Pam Nogueira
|Pacific
|29.71
|City Of South Bend
|Pacific
|City Council Member 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Daryle Buchanan
|Pacific
|14.4
|City Council Member 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Clarence D Williams
|Pacific
|14.4
|School District #101
|Pacific
|Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Don Zuern
|Pacific
|0
|School District #160
|Pacific
|Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Eric Clements
|Pacific
|0
|Director Position 4 At Large 4
(2-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Pacific
|0
|School District #172
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Greg Miller
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 172 Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Duane W. Pegg
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School 172 Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Deborah Carter-Bowhay
|Grays Harbor
|0
|School District #200
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|James Banas
|Pacific
|0
|Director Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Robin Gumaelius
|Pacific
|0
|Director Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Bethany Mizushima
|Pacific
|0
|Fire District #2
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Leslie A. Colvin
|Pacific
|0
|Fire District #7
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Nancy Robinson
|Pacific
|0
|Fire District #8
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Pacific
|0
|Park District
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Mike Reichenberger
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Parks Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Julie Smith
|Grays Harbor
|0
|Water District NB
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Glenn Ripley
|Pacific
|0