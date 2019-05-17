2019 Filing Week: Day 4

Montesano, WA – As the final day of Filing Week arrived, 33 offices in Grays Harbor were left unfiled for, and 20 were without a candidate in Pacific County.

Filing for local office officially lasts until 4pm on Friday of Filing Week, although if no candidates step forward and place their name on the ballot, a special filing period would open up for these seats.

Notable omissions, as of Friday morning, were seats on the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis City Councils, as well as school board seats throughout the county.

Seats also remained on fire, water, sewer, and cemetery districts.

Changes to the filings as the final day approached include 3 people vieng for a seat on the Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 board, with Scott Dilley and Bill Simpson filing for Melanie Sturgeon’s seat. Sturgeon also filed for re-election.

2 people are in the race for Jeff Cook’s seat on the Aberdeen City Council, and neither of them are Cook. Kati Kachman and Dave Deakin both filed. For Margo Shortt’s seat, the incumbent filed Thursday morning, but Deborah Ross and Tara Mareth are also both in for the position.

3 people are now in the race for Cosmopolis Mayor as Kyle Pauley, Steve Davis, and Mark Collett have all filed.

Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.

The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx

Grays Harbot Offices Open as of Friday Morning Office (Term) Incumbent File With Filing Fee Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 9 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Pete Schave Grays Harbor 47.22 City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Council Position 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jim Ancich Grays Harbor 18 Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 5 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Shannon Patterson Grays Harbor 30 Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 8 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Benjamin R. Winkelman Grays Harbor 30 Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 12 (2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Mary Stinchfield Grays Harbor 31.2 Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor School 28 Position 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kathy Eddy Grays Harbor 0 Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 1 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jeff Wilson Grays Harbor 0 School 64 Director District 3 (2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Jane Harnagy Grays Harbor 0 School 64 Director District 5 (2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Catherine Wright Grays Harbor 0 Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason School 65 Director District 4 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Teneille Carpenter Grays Harbor 0 Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) David Hughes Grays Harbor 0 School 97 Director District 4 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Brenda Sansom Grays Harbor 0 Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor School 104 Position 1 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kimberly Russell Grays Harbor 0 School 104 Position 2 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Vacant Grays Harbor 0 School 104 Position 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jason Olsen Grays Harbor 0 Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor School 117 Director District 4 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Duane Olson Grays Harbor 0 Sch Dist 300 – N River Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) James Banas Pacific 0 Director Position 4 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Robin Gumaelius Pacific 0 Director Position 5 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Bethany Mizushima Pacific 0 Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor, Lewis School 400 Director District 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Joe Reed Grays Harbor 0 School 400 Director District 4 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) John Shortman Jr Grays Harbor 0 School 400 Director District 5 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Tamra Ruymann Grays Harbor 0 Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Ben Elkins Thurston 0 School Board Director, District No. 4 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Connie Smejkal Thurston 0 Fire District 4 Grays Harbor Fire 4 Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Kenneth W. Carlyle Grays Harbor 0 Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Fire 6 Position 5 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Steve Enquist Grays Harbor 0 Fire District 11 Grays Harbor Fire 11 Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Betty Singer Grays Harbor 0 Fire District 12 Grays Harbor Fire 12 Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Peter B McMillin Grays Harbor 0 Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Fire 16 Position 3 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Greg Mills Grays Harbor 0 Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 2 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Mike Reichenberger Grays Harbor 0 Parks Position 3 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Julie Smith Grays Harbor 0 Cemetery District 1 Grays Harbor Commissioner 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Bruce Lutz Grays Harbor 10 Water District 8 Grays Harbor Water 8 Position 3 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Floyd (Dave) Davis Grays Harbor 0