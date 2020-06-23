Rep. Kilmer joins GGHI Virtual Business Forum today
Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and Representative Derek Kilmer will be together as part of a Virtual Business Forum.
In a release, GGHI announced that the Congressman will be part of a presentation on economic recovery.
The event will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Rep. Kilmer will begin the meeting with an overview of what Congress has done in response to COVID-19 including the CARES Act and HEROES Act, as well as discuss other highlights from the past few months and provide a glimpse into what’s to come in the future.
After a brief presentation, the floor will be open for participants to ask questions.
“Bring your stories, questions or concerns and have your voice heard. If you’re unable to attend the event or would prefer for one the GGHI staff to read your question, we encourage you to send them in in advance to Grant Jones at gjones@graysharbor.org.”
The June Business Forum will be held via Zoom and is free for community members to attend. Zoom Meeting details will be emailed one hour before the webinar begins on June 23. Please download Zoom to your computer, cell phone, laptop, or tablet prior to the event.
Greater Grays Harbor’s Virtual Business Forum is free of cost and open to the public.
To receive meeting details, RSVP with your name and email by calling GGHI at (360) 532-7888 or sending an email to info@graysharbor.org.