$10,000 grants available for local businesses

Aug 20, 2020 @ 7:33am

Grays Harbor businesses can once again apply for grant funding to assist during the pandemic.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners say that they have approved a Small Business Grant Application with a funding allocation of $1,500,000.  

The grant maximum per business is $10,000. 

This funding will be in the form of a grant and will not need to be repaid.

The Commissioners remind anyone applying that it is important to fill out the application completely and provide adequate financial information. 

The final deadline for submitting an application is September 15, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

**Please make sure to fill out all questions on the form including UBI # and number of employees.  If you are not able to fill out certain sections provide an explanation in a separate letter.   (Sample filled in application)

GRANT APPLICATION

Grant Applications along with required attachments must be mailed or hand delivered to:

Commissioners Office
100 W. Broadway Suite 1
Montesano, WA 98563

