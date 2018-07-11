Shumate sworn in as APD Chief tonight

Tonight at the Aberdeen City Council meeting, new Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate will be sworn in.

At the beginning of the agenda, the City is scheduled to bring the new head of police on board, replacing former Chief Bob Torgerson who retired in July 2017, with Deputy Chief Dave Timmins leading in the interim.

The approval for the appointment of Shumate was unanimous by the City Council in May, with the City and Chief working through background checks and paperwork until now.

Shumate told KXRO that the way that cases will be handled and prioritized within the city will change under his leadership.

“For me, I believe one of the main challenges for the City of Aberdeen is to tackle the illegal drug usage within the city.So that is one of my priorities. I have that even above crime. Because when we talk about burglaries, thefts, vehicle prowls & robberies, and some of the other types of crimes, those things are being fueled because of the illegal drug activity that is occurring. The drug addiction.”

Shumate will join the department with seniority and vacation credit for his 29 years already served with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.