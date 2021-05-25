ZoomInfo’s Cameron Hyzer Wins Portland Business Journal’s 2021 CFO of the Year Award

Recognized for Exemplary Efforts in Helping Lead ZoomInfo’s 2020 IPO
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Cameron Hyzer has been named a winner of the Portland Business Journal’s 2021 CFO of the Year Award in the Enterprise category.
The award honors 18 CFOs in Oregon and Southwest Washington with a strong record of innovation in their fields, outstanding performance in their businesses, and a clear track record of meaningful community involvement. This year’s winners, who participated in a series of roundtable discussions earlier this month, will be recognized in a virtual ceremony later this year.
Hyzer was recognized for his exemplary work in leading the integration processes for a number of ZoomInfo mergers and acquisitions, as well as for helping lead ZoomInfo’s successful initial public offering, conducted in the middle of the global pandemic. He accomplished all this while growing and scaling ZoomInfo’s finance and accounting departments to support the continued growth of the company.
“I’m honored to be recognized with this award,” said Hyzer. “I know there are many talented CFOs and leaders in the Portland area, and I’d like to congratulate the other winners. Going through the roadshow and the IPO during a pandemic was a unique experience, but our amazing team worked extremely hard to make sure we delivered world-class results, and it really showed. If you’re lucky, you might get a chance to experience an IPO that defines your career. As a growing public company, we’ll aim to provide more career-defining opportunities to our expanding world-class team.”
Since joining the company as CFO in 2018, Hyzer has rebuilt and expanded the finance department to begin delivering on the mountain of responsibilities necessary for going public and supporting the company’s rapid growth. He was instrumental in bringing on new talent for ZoomInfo’s accounting, tax, procurement, treasury, investor relations, SOX compliance, and operations teams as ZoomInfo worked toward its June 2020 IPO. With these developments, Hyzer has significantly improved and shortened the operational finance processes by driving new standards throughout the finance department. In addition to his outstanding effort surrounding the IPO, he has implemented operational improvements throughout the company, with an emphasis on using efficiency metrics to guide ZoomInfo’s long- and short-term planning processes and laying a foundation to drive value over the long term.
“The best CFOs are business partners,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “Sure, they know finance and accounting, but their value is in turning numbers into strategy. Cameron doesn’t just play a ‘role’ at ZoomInfo; he is as much ZoomInfo as I am. He’s there driving every strategic decision, every M&A transaction, every big product move, and every big hire. Great CFOs are partners, and Cameron is the best one a CEO could ask for.”
Hyzer has more than 20 years of SaaS, software, and strategic acquisition experience. He was previously the CFO and Executive Managing Director of Eze Software Group, a global provider of order management and investment technology to hedge funds and asset managers. He has also served in executive and financial roles with ConvergEx Group, Eze Castle Software, Thomson Financial, and Cramer Systems. A cum laude graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Hyzer originally started his career in investment banking and private equity at Broadview Capital Partners.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding ZoomInfo’s plans for growth and the expansion of its total-addressable-market. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act on December 2, 2020. Such factors may be updated from time to time in ZoomInfo’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that include such filings. ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts
Media
Rob Morse
Manager, Communications
541-556-9387
[email protected]