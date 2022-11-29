ZoomInfo Wins Four TrustRadius Best Software Awards

High Customer Satisfaction Earns Recognition on Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Best Software Lists

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced its SalesOS solution has been named to the first-ever Best Software List by trusted research and review platform TrustRadius. The list ranks the best software products based on customer satisfaction, review performance, and market-size fit. ZoomInfo was also honored on their Best Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business lists.

“We’re delighted when we hear about how ZoomInfo helped transform our customers’ companies,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “Our placement on the TrustRadius Best Software Lists is a testament to the fact that we provide outstanding customer experiences for businesses of every size.”

“ZoomInfo SalesOS was selected for the 2022 Best Software List as best suited for enterprises, mid-sized, and small businesses,” said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. ZoomInfo SalesOS customers rate many of its features highly, including its advanced search prospecting, detailed company insights, and useful Salesforce integration. These features help to ensure that users have the data they need when they need it.”

The following verified customer reviews contributed to ZoomInfo’s recognition:

“Where ZoomInfo distinguishes itself from other similar tools is how accurate and up to date the information contained in it is. That is why I use this exclusively as my lead generation platform.” – Sales Account Manager, Enterprise User

“We utilize ZoomInfo to identify and target leads for marketing automation. The entire sales team has access to ZI and it has become invaluable for our purposes.” – Global Business Development Director, Mid-Market User

“We use ZoomInfo SalesOS to help support our sales, marketing, and support efforts. It’s super helpful when you’ve got lots of internal data but it needs to be cleaned or verified.” – Director of Sales and Marketing, Small Business User

To qualify for the TrustRadius Best Software Lists, ZoomInfo needed to garner more than 40 reviews between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, and hold a TrustRadius score (a weighted algorithm based on reviews and ratings) of 7.5 or higher. The qualification criteria ensures that buyers receive the most recent, unbiased, and trusted feedback about solutions.

To learn more about ZoomInfo’s industry leading products, visit zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

