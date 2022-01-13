ZoomInfo University Named Program of the Year by CustomerEducation.org

Customer Training and Onboarding Program Takes First Place Over List of Competitive Nominees
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that ZoomInfo University has been named the Awesomeness in Customer Education (ACE) Awards Program of the Year by CustomerEducation.org, a connection platform for customer education professionals.
ZoomInfo University topped a field of competitive nominees to win the award. ZoomInfo’s customer onboarding program was recognized for delivering outsized results for both learners and the business, for doing “a lot with a little,” and for sharing knowledge with the community.
ZoomInfo University trains customers to leverage the ZoomInfo platform to accelerate sales and marketing success. Its best-in-class customer onboarding and education team, comprised of 50 educational experts who have earned a combined four doctorates and 25 masters degrees, works to get customers established and on track to secure their first win within their first 20 days as a ZoomInfo customer.
Since its launch in September 2019, ZoomInfo University has certified thousands of users, teaching them the best practices to grasp data, insights, workflows, and automation across sales, marketing, and recruiting teams. Customers who complete at least one course take greater advantage of the ZoomInfo platform by expanding their usage by 20% on average.
“We are so thrilled that ZoomInfo University has been recognized by CustomerEducation.org as the top Program of the Year and that we were nominated with other fantastic colleagues in our space,” said ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Onboarding and Education Tom Studdert, who received his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California and brings his breadth of knowledge to ZoomInfo University. “Providing our customers with top-notch educational content to not only help them navigate the ZoomInfo suite of products better, but also to help them hit their number, is why we come into work every single day.”
“The CustomerEducation.org ACE Program of the Year recognizes customer education programs that have moved the needle for their learners and their organizations,” said CustomerEducation.org Founder Sumeru Chatterjee. “The expert panel of judges chose ZoomInfo as the winner for the 2021 ACE Program for their incredible feat of adding 150 courses, serving 100,000-plus users and 90,000-plus course completions.”
Additionally, Studdert was named a finalist for the ACE Award for “Voice of the Year,” which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of customer education through advocacy, community participation, and thought leadership.
ZoomInfo University offers comprehensive courses in go-to-market intelligence, prospecting, and campaign effectiveness. Approximately 80% of ZoomInfo customers are registered for ZoomInfo University, which is available to anyone with a ZoomInfo account.
