ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020

Oct 19, 2020 @ 6:00am

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2020 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results for the quarter.

What:

 

 

ZoomInfo Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

 

Monday, November 9, 2020

Time:

 

 

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Live webcast:

 

 

https://ir.zoominfo.com/

Live Call:

 

 

+1-833-519-1261 (U.S.)

 

 

 

+ 1-914-800-3834 (International)

Conference ID:

 

 

9271597

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Investor:
Jeremiah Sisitsky

VP of Investor Relations

617-826-2068

[email protected]

Media:
Steve Vittorioso

Director, Communications

978-875-1297

[email protected]

