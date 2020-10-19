ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2020 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.
On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results for the quarter.
What:
ZoomInfo Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Monday, November 9, 2020
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
Live webcast:
https://ir.zoominfo.com/
Live Call:
+1-833-519-1261 (U.S.)
+ 1-914-800-3834 (International)
Conference ID:
9271597
Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
