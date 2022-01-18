      Weather Alert

ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 on Feb. 15, 2022

Jan 18, 2022 @ 6:00am

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it will publish financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

What:

 

 

ZoomInfo Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference

Call

   

When:

 

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

   

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

   

Live webcast:

 

https://ir.zoominfo.com/

   

Live Call:

 

+1-833-519-1261 (U.S.)

   

 

 

+ 1-914-800-3834 (International)

   

Conference ID:

 

3356177

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jeremiah Sisitsky

VP, Investor Relations

617-826-2068

[email protected]

Media Contact:
Steve Vittorioso

Director, Communications

978-875-1297

[email protected]

