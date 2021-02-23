ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in March. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.
JMP Securities Technology Conference, March 2, 2021
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, March 4, 2021
Truist 2021 Technology, Internet and Services Conference, March 10, 2021
Stephens 2021 Virtual Best Ideas Conference, March 11, 2021
Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Jeremiah Sisitsky
VP of Investor Relations
617-826-2068
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Steve Vittorioso
Director, Communications
978-875-1297
[email protected]