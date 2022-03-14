ZoomInfo to Open New Office Near Tel Aviv, Israel

American Software Company Leases More Than 180,000 Square Feet at New Infinity Park Tower in Ra’anana
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has signed a lease to take residency of a 180,000-square-foot office space in Ra’anana, a northern suburb of Tel Aviv.
Starting in spring 2023, ZoomInfo will occupy the top nine floors – and part of the rooftop – of a 30-story office building on the new Infinity Park campus near the Ra’anana-Kefar Sava border. The tower is expected to become the tallest in HaSharon region. The campus is situated next to the new Ra’anana South train station, a short, 15-minute ride on the red line from Tel Aviv.
“ZoomInfo’s development center in Israel is a significant growth engine for the company,” said Nir Keren, President of the Israel Office and Chief Technology Officer at ZoomInfo. “Our global research and development operations are centered in Israel and drive the innovation of our products, and because of this success, we’ve been able to expand our business into new markets around the world. We’re excited about our brand new office at Infinity Park, and we’re confident that this investment in our people will help us achieve our expansion objectives.”
Infinity Park will serve as a hub for Israel’s software industry, offering a complete ecosystem for employees with several outdoor dining areas, restaurants, and cafes. The campus, expected to be LEED-certified, will also feature areas for recreation and leisure, including exercise facilities, a large urban park, an auditorium, and a mini-amphitheater. Infinity Park is conveniently located for both public transit commuters and drivers, with more than 400 parking spaces designated for ZoomInfo employees.
Based in Vancouver, Wash., U.S.A., ZoomInfo has rapidly grown to more than 2,700 employees globally. Its Israel office has been located in the WOPA building in Ra’anana since 2016, where 250 of its more than 400 Israel-based employees are developers and engineers, with sales, marketing, and product management personnel filling out the team.
Reit 1 and SEN Zahav have won the construction bids to complete the project.
ZoomInfo is hiring across a number of teams in its Ra’anana office. Please visit the ZoomInfo Careers site for a list of job openings.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
Contacts
MediaRob Morse
Manager, Communications
541-556-9387
[email protected]