ZoomInfo Renews TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and Joins Security Sharing Nonprofit SAFECode

The Global Go-To-Market Platform Strengthens Its Data Privacy Commitment and Security Leadership

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has strengthened its commitment to global data privacy and security by renewing its TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal and joining the global software intelligence security sharing nonprofit SAFECode.

To earn TRUSTe recertification, ZoomInfo demonstrated that its privacy and data policies and practices continue to meet or exceed the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance ISO/IEC 27001, and SOC 2 Type II Practices Assessment Criteria. The certification criteria is based upon globally recognized laws and regulatory standards, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 standard. ZoomInfo has achieved TRUSTe certification annually since 2020.

“The TRUSTe certification is a testament to ZoomInfo’s reputation as a global leader in data privacy,” said Simon McDougall, ZoomInfo’s Chief Compliance Officer. “Our practice of holding ourselves to the highest standard is reflected through privacy compliance technology leader TrustArc’s recognition of our ability to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.”

“The foundation of customer trust is built on a strong privacy management program that ensures compliance with the ever-changing regulatory landscape,” said Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc, the privacy compliance technology company which sets the rigorous TRUSTe certification standards. “By earning TRUSTe recertification, ZoomInfo continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to maintaining high privacy standards.”

The company holds a number of privacy certifications, including TRUSTe GDPR and TRUSTe California Consumer Privacy Act Validations, and ISO 27701. ZoomInfo’s membership in SAFECode reinforces security leadership already established in part by its ISO/IEC 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certifications.

As an associate member of SAFECode, ZoomInfo manages its software security in alignment with industry-leading standards and shares best practices with SAFECode’s global members. Some of the world’s largest, best-known technology companies belong to SAFECode’s network, where they discuss successful security and privacy strategies to learn from each other. The group works in collaboration to prevent cybersecurity attacks, close vulnerabilities, and solve technical challenges.

“ZoomInfo joins a great roster of technology companies, including Dell, Microsoft, Raytheon Technologies, and Siemens, that have joined together in SAFECode to promote scalable and effective software security programs,” said Steve Lipner, SAFECode’s Executive Director. “ZoomInfo’s software assurance expertise will help all SAFECode members create even more powerful security processes and procedures that will positively impact their businesses and the broader technology industry.”

For more information on how ZoomInfo handles its data responsibly, visit the Privacy Center.

About ZoomInfo



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Media

Korey O’Brien



Communications Manager



[email protected]