ZoomInfo Ranks First in 22 Grids in G2’s 2021 Winter Grid Reports
For Third Consecutive Quarter, Named No. 1 Enterprise Solution in All Three of Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned a company-record 22 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2021 Grid Reports. The company claimed at least one No. 1 ranking in eight different disciplines, including four-way sweeps of Lead Capture, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence.
ZoomInfo appeared on a total of 37 G2 Grid Reports, its highest total ever, surpassing the previous mark of 32, which was set one period earlier in Fall 2020. Its 22 best-in-class placements were three more than its prior record of 19 in Fall 2020.
Demonstrating its versatility as both a lead enrichment tool and a sales and marketing intelligence solution, ZoomInfo expanded to a record 11 different sections. After appearing in five new sections last quarter, the company made its debut in the Recruiting Automation section in the Winter 2021 Grid Reports. Also of note:
ZoomInfo earned at least 10 No. 1 rankings for the third consecutive quarter, a streak during which it has averaged 17 top placements.
ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 11th consecutive quarter.
For the third straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections.
In addition to maintaining its 19 first-place listings from last quarter, ZoomInfo moved into the top spot in three more: Lead Capture (enterprise), Account Data Management (enterprise), and Email Verification (small business).
ZoomInfo topped LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence grid for the sixth consecutive quarter.
ZoomInfo matched or improved its ranking in all 32 grids in which it appeared last quarter (Fall 2020).
In its first appearance in the grid, ZoomInfo was named the No. 2 solution for AI Sales Assistant at the enterprise level.
The Winter 2021 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveal the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.
No. 1 Placements (22)
Lead Capture
Lead Capture: Enterprise
Lead Capture: Mid-Market
Lead Capture: Small Business
Market Intelligence
Market Intelligence: Enterprise
Market Intelligence: Mid-Market
Market Intelligence: Small Business
Marketing Account Intelligence
Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise
Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market
Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business
Email Verification
Email Verification: Mid-Market
Email Verification: Small Business
Lead Mining
Lead Mining: Mid-Market
Lead Mining: Small Business
Sales Intelligence: Enterprise
Sales Intelligence: Small Business
Account Data Management: Enterprise
Buyer Intent Data Tools
No. 2 Placements (7)
Account Data Management
Account Data Management: Mid-Market
Account Data Management: Small Business
AI Sales Assistant: Enterprise
AI Sales Assistant: Small Business
Sales Intelligence
Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market
Other Placements (8)
Recruiting Automation
Recruiting Automation: Mid-Market
Recruiting Automation: Small Business
Visitor Identification
Visitor Identification: Mid-Market
Visitor Identification: Small Business
AI Sales Assistant
AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market
No. 1 Placements by Quarter
Winter 2021: 22
Fall 2020: 19
Summer 2020: 10
Spring 2020: 7
Winter 2020: 8
Fall 2019: 8
Summer 2019: 5
Spring 2019: 5
Winter 2019: 3
