ZoomInfo Named to Selling Power’s List of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” in 2020
Marks Three Consecutive Years Appearing on List of Sales Leaders
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo, a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it ranked No. 35 on Selling Power’s list of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” in 2020. It marks the third consecutive year that the company has been named to the list.
For the last two decades, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine has assembled and published its national list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For.
“We’re proud of the talented and driven sales team we’ve assembled at ZoomInfo,” said Brian Vital, Vice President of Sales Development at ZoomInfo. “We celebrate this company-wide recognition together with the developers who build some of the industry’s best tools, the recruiting team who consistently sources top talent, and the leadership team who has built such a positive culture for our employees. The ZoomInfo platform equips our customers with the sales and marketing tools to hit their numbers every month – which makes it a fun and rewarding product for us to sell.”
The independent list encompasses companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.
To gather data, the Selling Power research team issues a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three categories:
-
Compensation and Benefits
-
Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement
-
Customer Retention
Sections were also provided for companies to spotlight any other information about their sales organizations and cultures that would help the research team fine-tune the rankings.
According to Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner, this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change:
“Recent shakeups around the globe mean more top sales talent is available to hire, and potential candidates need tools to help weigh options and guide their career choices,” said Gschwandtner. “Each company on this list has created a winning sales culture in its own unique way, with the right tools in place to support a growth-oriented sales career over the long haul.”
The ZoomInfo team is growing.
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
