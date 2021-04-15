ZoomInfo Named a Leader Among B2B Marketing Data Providers by Independent Research Firm
Acknowledged as a Leader Based on Highest Scores in Current Offering and Strategy Categories and Second Highest Score in Market Presence Category
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that the ZoomInfo platform has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q2 2021. The report evaluated 11 providers based on 24 criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.
In the evaluation, ZoomInfo received the highest possible scores in data acquisition and processing; data security and privacy; integrations, APIs, and applications; sales support; go-to-market (within the strategy category); solution packaging and pricing; and product roadmap and vision.
“We’re incredibly proud to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q2 2021,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “Companies of all sizes rely on ZoomInfo’s powerful B2B intelligence to identify, engage, and close business more efficiently and effectively. We believe Forrester’s evaluation of ZoomInfo as a Leader further validates our commitment to delivering a comprehensive and expansive go-to-market solution for our customers.”
According to the Forrester report, “Since our evaluation of this market in 2018, ZoomInfo has transformed its business and continues to expand aggressively. DiscoverOrg bought ZoomInfo in 2019, taking on the acquired company’s brand, and has bolstered its capabilities with acquisitions such as EverString to extend the breadth of its company and contact data and Clickagy to add its proprietary source of behavioral/intent data.”
The report states: “ZoomInfo reference customers expressed very high satisfaction not only with the company’s traditionally strong contact data but also with its company data.” It notes that “ZoomInfo is a best fit for organizations looking for a comprehensive data solution with an expanding array of complementary applications built on a shared data foundation.”
