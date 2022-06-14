ZoomInfo Launches ZoomInfo Labs to Maximize Revenue Opportunities for Customers

ZoomInfo Labs Team Works With Business Leaders to Design Custom Strategies Within RevOS Platform
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the launch of ZoomInfo Labs, a dedicated team within ZoomInfo that collaborates with business leaders to create customized, innovative solutions designed to increase revenue by taking advantage of the countless tools within ZoomInfo’s RevOS platform.
The ZoomInfo Labs team will work with businesses to rethink their data strategy to understand what works, ensuring that targeted messaging is effective. They’ll unlock previously unexplored data-driven motions centered around a business’s ideal customer profile by incorporating data signals, enrichment, and technographics to improve efficiency. The team at ZoomInfo Labs will help to ensure that customers are making the most out of the powerhouse solutions within RevOS, which delivers the data, insights, software, and integrations needed by revenue professionals to achieve their growth potential.
“We want our customers to leverage the best plays ZoomInfo has to offer, as well as the plays that best fit their market,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “With ZoomInfo Labs, we’re working with business leaders one-on-one to craft innovative, modernized solutions that maximize revenue opportunities. Every business is unique, and ZoomInfo Labs is designed to specially cater to that.”
ZoomInfo Labs is led by Ben Salzman, Senior Vice President of Special Projects, who joins ZoomInfo from its acquisition of Dogpatch Advisors.
“The highest performing businesses are leveraging data and signals to make informed decisions that guide their go-to-market strategy,” said Salzman. “We’re designing the revenue playbook of the future – one that fits the needs of every business – to not only compete at the highest level, but also create a better experience for their customers.”
To learn more, visit the ZoomInfo Labs landing page.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
Contacts
MediaKorey O’Brien
Communications Manager
[email protected]