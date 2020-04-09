ZoomInfo Launches ‘Intent’ Solution to Help B2B Companies Identify, Prioritize and Engage Sales Leads Based on Buying Signals
Pairing proprietary machine learning technology and market-leading data, ZoomInfo Intent enables go-to-market teams to reach the right prospects at the right time during the research and buying process
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo, the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of ZoomInfo Intent, a new, B2B-specific solution that leverages proprietary machine learning technology to shed light on purchasing signals for marketing and sales professionals. ZoomInfo Intent pinpoints what prospects and customers to engage with and when—enabling go-to-market teams to get in front of existing prospects earlier in the sales cycle, identify new leads based on buying signals generated across the internet, and maximize customer growth and retention by knowing if they’re researching the competition. ZoomInfo Intent is now available within the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform.
According to Sirius Decisions, 67% of the research done to inform buying decisions of B2B products is done before ever connecting with a sales rep. ZoomInfo Intent prepares sales and marketing teams for action by notifying them when a customer or prospect signals that they’re in-market and ready to talk. Companies that rely on ZoomInfo Intent can customize the signals they monitor to ensure the data they receive matches their own unique business and product offerings, turning a prospect’s research behavior into meaningful conversations.
“Intent data is a game-changer for go-to-market strategies. Sales and Marketing teams can now pinpoint with unprecedented accuracy which prospects are in-market for their products and services and connect with them at the right time, with the right message,” said Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. “Once we saw the performance boost that intent data could provide, we knew we needed to integrate it into our GTM platform to give our customers a competitive edge.”
ZoomInfo gathers intent data from a variety of sources, including proprietary data from its subsidiary Datanyze. By overlaying intent signals onto their market-leading B2B content database, ZoomInfo brings go-to-market intelligence to the next level and makes it actionable. Intent data alone can show a sales rep which companies are exhibiting the right search behavior. But, with access to ZoomInfo’s leading B2B database and Intent, they can immediately learn more information about that company and start reaching out to key contacts.
Since intent data entered the market, sales and marketing professionals have struggled with the large amount of noise in these products, which often surface thousands of companies consuming content in certain areas. ZoomInfo Intent is designed to focus users on the most active companies in the areas they care about while reducing the noise. ZoomInfo Intent’s preferencing feature allows customers to prioritize companies of specific sizes, industries, or geographies, as well as those with certain firmographics, to maximize the relevance of their signals.
ZoomInfo Intent seamlessly integrates with ZoomInfo Workflows, allowing sales and marketing teams to automatically take and set actions on companies or targets, triggered by particular intent signals.
ZoomInfo Intent is available today to current or new customers of the ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform. To learn more, visit ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg.
About ZoomInfo
Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks—including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications—ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution, visit www.zoominfo.com.
