ZoomInfo Integrates Paycheck Protection Program Loan Data Into Its Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform
Customers Can Quickly Search Loan Data to Identify Companies that Have Received PPP Loans and Help Hit Their Numbers
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced it has integrated the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan data into its go-to-market intelligence platform. The data is now available at the company level about organizations that have received a PPP loan as part of the COVID-19 relief package.
Customers can leverage the data, which is found both in ZoomInfo’s Scoops solution and in the financials section of company profiles (with PPP listed as the investor), to search for businesses that have received the loan. Companies can use the data to more easily identify potential new customers that are more likely to have liquidity to spend on new products or services.
The PPP loan data is among the latest additions to ZoomInfo’s platform, which processes billions of raw data events and refines them into unique and actionable insights. The ZoomInfo platform captures data on approximately 50 million contact record events and includes approximately 14 million companies. It also includes a wealth of other data, such as personnel moves, planned investments, technologies used by companies, and intent signals.
“ZoomInfo gives its customers – sales and marketing teams – powerful insights to help their go-to-market motions,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “By using the PPP loan data, companies can identify their next customers with the right messages at the right times, so they can hit their numbers.”
Under the U.S. Federal Government’s CARES Act, the PPP is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
ZoomInfo conducted an analysis of the companies in its platform that received loans of $150,000 or more, using a combination of the publicly available PPP loan data and its A.I.-and Scoops-sourced data. The analysis showed that:
-
Nearly 1,000 companies raised on average $23.7 million in venture capital or private equity funding in the 12 months preceding their PPP loan.
-
Over 18% of construction companies received loans, totaling an estimated $34 billion.
-
Over 43% of loans went to companies with 20-50 employees. The next largest group of 50-100 employees only made up approximately 13% of loans over $150,000.
-
Older companies took a larger percentage of loans. Companies founded before 2000 made up 50% of the sampling with nearly 20% being founded from 2000-2014.
-
For 98% of loan recipients sampled this was the first funding event in at least five years.
