ZoomInfo Increases Company Data Coverage to More Than 100 Million Businesses

Enhanced Data Pipeline Enables Customers to Drive More Accurate Segmentation and Target a Wider Market

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has nearly tripled its company coverage in the past year, making more than 100 million businesses available to all customers through continued investment in data acquisition, machine learning, and enhanced location-based data matching technologies.

Company data is a foundational asset of ZoomInfo’s software platform, which helps businesses find their next customers and grow their revenue efficiently. Building on a portfolio of more than two dozen patents to identify, match, and normalize company data, ZoomInfo’s enhanced data pipeline uses innovative location-based matching technologies to create profiles for distinct businesses and company locations across the globe.

With these innovations, ZoomInfo significantly increased its coverage of smaller businesses that often lack a solid online presence, such as dry cleaners, clothing boutiques, or restaurants.

“Our enhanced data pipeline brings together the best of both worlds: access to more companies and the assurance that this new information is accurate,” said Kirti Patel, Senior Director of Data Engineering at ZoomInfo. “This key expansion of our data allows our customers to access a vast market opportunity, especially among small businesses that are often harder to reach.”

Now ZoomInfo customers have broader visibility into their total addressable market. Teams using SalesOS can build more targeted company lists based on characteristics of their ideal customers, driving more accurate segmentation. Users of ZoomInfo’s OperationsOS product will experience increased match rates and can build out more robust and accurate company hierarchies. MarketingOS users will be able to reach wider audiences through their campaigns and identify more traffic visiting their websites. And customers of TalentOS will be able to find more qualified candidates in a challenging hiring environment.

ZoomInfo now lists revenue, head count, and industry classification for 100 percent of the companies in its database, including the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and Standard Industrial Classification (SIC). ZoomInfo nearly doubled its non-headquarter company locations to more than 35 million, supporting salespeople with a greater breadth of geographic territories.

For more information on the data available within ZoomInfo along with the benefits it provides companies of all sizes worldwide, visit zoominfo.com/data.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

