ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Host Session on Decision-Making for SaaS Leaders at 2020 Ascent Conference
VANCOUVER, Washington–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo
WHAT: 2020 Ascent Conference
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
WHERE: Online
WHY: At this year’s two-day virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will host a session on decision-making for software-as-a-service (SaaS) leaders.
Recently named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list for 2020, Schuck will present a session called “The Top Five Best and Worst Decisions Made While Growing a Software Company Profitably.” He will give attendees an exclusive look at some of the lessons ZoomInfo learned on its path from emerging SaaS company to publicly traded enterprise.
For more information, including registration, please visit the Ascent Conference website. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @AscentConfNYC.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
