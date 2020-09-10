ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss the Future of Data-Driven Revenue at Modern Sales Pros Virtual Salon
WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo
WHAT: Modern Sales Pros Virtual Salon
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time
WHERE: Online
WHY: At this year’s event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, will discuss the future of data-driven revenue and the tools and technologies companies need to achieve their revenue goals.
Schuck’s session – “Founder Fireside Chat with ZoomInfo CEO & Founder Henry Schuck” – will discuss the alignment of ZoomInfo’s revenue organization, the impact of COVID-19 on the company and the sales and marketing industries, and the trends influencing technology, sales, and marketing. He will also explain how data can help companies learn, align teams, streamline processes, and achieve revenue goals. Richard Sgro, Modern Sales Pros’ GM, Communities, will facilitate the conversation.
ZoomInfo is a sponsor of the Modern Sales Pros Virtual Salon. For more information, including registration, please visit the Modern Sales Pros Virtual Salon registration page.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
