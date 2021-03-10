ZoomInfo Expands Privacy Team, Further Demonstrating Its Data Privacy, Compliance, and Security Leadership

Team’s Expertise in Technical, Legal, and Regulatory Privacy Strengthens the Company’s Commitment to Education, Transparency, and Upholding Consumers’ Rights to Privacy
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion of its dedicated privacy team, further demonstrating its commitment to customers around data privacy, compliance, and security. The privacy team is tasked with delivering one of ZoomInfo’s core missions: providing transparency about how it collects its professional contact data and upholding consumers’ rights to privacy.
As customers navigate complex privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ZoomInfo exceeds standards in data compliance. With expertise from new team members Hannah Zimmerman, ZoomInfo’s Privacy Counsel, and Bubba Nunnery, Senior Director, Privacy and Public Policy, ZoomInfo provides legal and regulatory resources throughout its platform to help customers understand and comply with the latest requirements as guidelines evolve.
“Our business is founded on the trust our customers have in our data,” said Anthony Stark, ZoomInfo’s General Counsel, who leads the team that has more than 75 years of combined experience in technical, legal, and regulatory privacy. “Collecting data is central to all businesses, and it’s our job to be ethical stewards of the data we hold. ZoomInfo adheres to its core privacy tenets of transparency and control, showcasing that we are respectful of the rights of consumers while providing critical service to our customers.”
Illustrating its proactive approach to data compliance, ZoomInfo has built the industry’s first global notice and choice program. This platform-wide program notifies business professionals about their data, even in jurisdictions where it is not required. As of February 2021, ZoomInfo has given notice to more than 117 million business professionals, providing them the opportunity to remove or update their information in the ZoomInfo database. Successfully delivering hundreds of millions of emails is an enormous challenge. ZoomInfo hired Kevin Hopkinson, an established email deliverability expert, to ensure that notifications are transparent, sent promptly, and received by consumers.
ZoomInfo has also established the industry’s first self-service Privacy Center, which gives consumers full control over their personal information. Consumers can access their profile information, and then verify, update, or request removal of that information. The process of proactively addressing consumers’ rights to privacy is overseen by Taylor Dronen, ZoomInfo’s Senior Manager, Data Practices and Data Protection Officer.
Last year, the company rolled out Privacy Clusters, which allow ZoomInfo to deliver B2B intent in a privacy-first way without the reliance on cookies or other Identifier For Advertisers (IDFA) or Personal Identifiable Information (PII) based tracking.
Additionally, ZoomInfo has incorporated technical solutions into its platform to help customers maintain data compliance. ZoomInfo’s Compliance API is designed to help customers manage opt-out requests from any email address associated with an individual across an organization’s stack of applications, in real time, and comply with GDPR, CCPA, and the Canada Anti-Spam Law.
ZoomInfo’s dedicated privacy team consists of:
Anthony Stark – General Counsel
Bubba Nunnery, CIPP/US – Senior Director, Privacy and Public Policy
Taylor Dronen – Senior Manager, Data Practices and Data Protection Officer
Mark Sapiano – Principal, Product Management
Hannah Zimmerman, CIPP/US, CIPT – Privacy Counsel
Kevin Hopkinson – Deliverability Manager
Shawn Thornhill – Manager, Privacy and Compliance
Alana Fouts – Privacy Analyst
Amanda Hoover – Privacy Analyst
For more information, read ZoomInfo’s commitment to data privacy, compliance, and security.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
