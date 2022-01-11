ZoomInfo Employees Raise More Than $2 Million for Local Nonprofits During 2021 Winter Donation Drive

Donations to Aid 11 Youth- and Family-Focused Nonprofit Organizations in the Company’s Local Communities
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that during its recent 2021 Winter Donation Drive, ZoomInfo employees teamed up to raise more than $2 million for youth- and family-focused nonprofit organizations in the local communities it operates in.
Over $1 million of these funds were raised to support the Evergreen Public Schools’ Family & Community Resource Centers near ZoomInfo’s headquarters in Vancouver, Wash.
“On behalf of our school community, Evergreen Public Schools cannot express deep enough gratitude to ZoomInfo and its employees for their continued support and generosity,” said Karen Fox, Director, Federal Programs at Evergreen Public Schools. “These funds will allow us to power additional resource center locations which provide daily support to students, in addition to offering emergency housing and utilities assistance, basic needs, and medical assistance for students and families. To say that the ZoomInfo team’s support of Evergreen Public Schools families is helpful is an understatement; their efforts make it possible for families to bridge the gap between their current resources and their current needs. We’re extremely grateful for the ZoomInfo team’s commitment to investing in the hearts and minds of our community.”
Employees based in Waltham, Mass. donated more than $130,000 to Cradles to Crayons.
“ZoomInfo’s generous donation will make an enormous impact on families struggling in Massachusetts,” said Aubrey Conquergood, Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Boston. “We cannot fully express our appreciation for their contribution and ongoing support, especially as families continue to feel the pressures of the pandemic. This support will allow us to provide essential items like clothing, winter coats, diapers, hygiene kits, school supplies, and more to children in need, while easing the burden on their parents and caregivers.”
In the face of 2021’s ongoing challenges, employees again shattered a ZoomInfo company record for funds raised through the annual month-long event. They more than tripled the $650,000 they raised in 2020 to bring the six-year total to over $3.26 million in cash and in-kind donations.
“Our teams recognize that it’s not enough to just do well, but that it is a responsibility for those who do well, to also do good,” said ZoomInfo CEO and Founder Henry Schuck, who, along with his wife Jessica, matched the employees’ donations.
Included in the total is a donation of more than $100,000 from ZoomInfo Co-Founder Kirk Brown and his wife, Ashley.
Employees again leaned into their creativity to raise money for their causes, auctioning off various experiences and homemade items.
During the 2021 Winter Donation Drive, ZoomInfo employees raised funds for 11 U.S.-based organizations local to their communities, in addition to several international nonprofit organizations:
About ZoomInfo
