      Weather Alert

ZoomInfo Earns Top Placement on Record-Tying 27 Grids in G2’s 2022 Winter Grid Reports

Dec 16, 2021 @ 6:00am

Company Tops At Least 22 Grids for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZIZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has earned the top spot on a company record-tying 27 grids in G2’s Winter 2022 Grid Reports.

This is the second time ZoomInfo has placed No. 1 in 27 categories. The company has led 18 different grids for at least six consecutive quarters, including the overall Buyer Intent Data Tools category along with the top spot in every Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence category.

“We’re thrilled to see our customers are as enthusiastic about ZoomInfo as we are,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “These reviews from G2 fuel our motivation to continue growing and supporting the best possible products so our customers have the tools they need to succeed.”

ZoomInfo continued its market leadership, as it was listed for the seventh straight quarter as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections. Also of note:

  • ZoomInfo has collected at least 26 No. 1 rankings in each of the last four Grid Reports.
  • ZoomInfo improved or matched its ranking on all 43 grids from last quarter.
  • ZoomInfo returned to the No. 1 spot on the overall Sales Intelligence grid, surpassing LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
  • ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 16th consecutive quarter.
  • ZoomInfo was named the No. 1 Enterprise solution in six different sections.
  • 39 of ZoomInfo’s 43 rankings were in the top-two on their grid.

The Winter 2022 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveals the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

No. 1 Placements (27)

Lead Capture

Lead Capture: Enterprise

Lead Capture: Mid-Market

Lead Capture: Small Business

Lead Intelligence

Lead Intelligence: Enterprise

Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market

Lead Intelligence: Small Business

Market Intelligence

Market Intelligence: Enterprise

Market Intelligence: Mid-Market

Market Intelligence: Small Business

Marketing Account Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise

Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market

Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business

Email Verification

Email Verification: Mid-Market

Email Verification: Small Business

Lead Mining

Lead Mining: Mid-Market

Lead Mining: Small Business

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Buyer Intent Data Tools: Mid-Market

Sales Intelligence

Sales Intelligence: Enterprise

Account Data Management: Enterprise

No. 2 Placements (12)

AI Sales Assistant

AI Sales Assistant: Enterprise

AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market

AI Sales Assistant: Small Business

Account Data Management

Account Data Management: Mid-Market

Account Data Management: Small Business

Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market

Sales Intelligence: Small Business

Visitor Identification

Visitor Identification: Mid-Market

Recruiting Automation: Small Business

Other Placements (4)

Recruiting Automation

Recruiting Automation: Enterprise

Recruiting Automation: Mid-Market

Visitor Identification: Small Business

No. 1 Placements by Quarter

Winter 2022: 27

Fall 2021: 26

Summer 2021: 27

Spring 2021: 26

Winter 2021: 22

Fall 2020: 19

Summer 2020: 10

Spring 2020: 7

Winter 2020: 8

Fall 2019: 8

Summer 2019: 5

Spring 2019: 5

Winter 2019: 3

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Korey O’Brien

Manager, Communications

603-809-6308

[email protected]

Also On KXRO
Nine days of digging approved for Razor Clams
Oakley Carlson last seen Feb. 10; no signs of child on home property
Harbor Lights is returning to Satsop
Beach Hazards Statement for coastal areas
Hoquiam City Councilmember Tracey Ushman resigns
Connect With Us Listen To Us On