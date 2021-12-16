ZoomInfo Earns Top Placement on Record-Tying 27 Grids in G2’s 2022 Winter Grid Reports

Company Tops At Least 22 Grids for Fifth Consecutive Quarter
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has earned the top spot on a company record-tying 27 grids in G2’s Winter 2022 Grid Reports.
This is the second time ZoomInfo has placed No. 1 in 27 categories. The company has led 18 different grids for at least six consecutive quarters, including the overall Buyer Intent Data Tools category along with the top spot in every Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence category.
“We’re thrilled to see our customers are as enthusiastic about ZoomInfo as we are,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “These reviews from G2 fuel our motivation to continue growing and supporting the best possible products so our customers have the tools they need to succeed.”
ZoomInfo continued its market leadership, as it was listed for the seventh straight quarter as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections. Also of note:
The Winter 2022 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveals the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.
No. 1 Placements (27)
Lead Capture
Lead Capture: Enterprise
Lead Capture: Mid-Market
Lead Capture: Small Business
Lead Intelligence
Lead Intelligence: Enterprise
Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market
Lead Intelligence: Small Business
Market Intelligence
Market Intelligence: Enterprise
Market Intelligence: Mid-Market
Market Intelligence: Small Business
Marketing Account Intelligence
Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise
Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market
Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business
Email Verification
Email Verification: Mid-Market
Email Verification: Small Business
Lead Mining
Lead Mining: Mid-Market
Lead Mining: Small Business
Buyer Intent Data Tools
Buyer Intent Data Tools: Mid-Market
Sales Intelligence
Sales Intelligence: Enterprise
Account Data Management: Enterprise
No. 2 Placements (12)
AI Sales Assistant
AI Sales Assistant: Enterprise
AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market
AI Sales Assistant: Small Business
Account Data Management
Account Data Management: Mid-Market
Account Data Management: Small Business
Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market
Sales Intelligence: Small Business
Visitor Identification
Visitor Identification: Mid-Market
Recruiting Automation: Small Business
Other Placements (4)
Recruiting Automation
Recruiting Automation: Enterprise
Recruiting Automation: Mid-Market
Visitor Identification: Small Business
No. 1 Placements by Quarter
Winter 2022: 27
Fall 2021: 26
Summer 2021: 27
Spring 2021: 26
Winter 2021: 22
Fall 2020: 19
Summer 2020: 10
Spring 2020: 7
Winter 2020: 8
Fall 2019: 8
Summer 2019: 5
Spring 2019: 5
Winter 2019: 3
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
