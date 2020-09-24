      Weather Alert

ZoomInfo Earns 19 Top Placements in G2’s 2020 Fall Grid Reports

Sep 24, 2020 @ 6:00am

Nearly Doubles Number of Best-In-Class Rankings from Previous Quarter;

Sweeps Marketing Account Intelligence Section for Fifth Straight Quarter

VANCOUVER, Washington–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZIZoomInfo, a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned 19 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Fall 2020 Grid Reports, its highest total ever. The company claimed at least one No. 1 ranking in seven different disciplines, including four-way sweeps of Market Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence.

ZoomInfo appeared on a total of 32 G2 Grid Reports, doubling its previous mark of 16, which was set one period earlier in Summer 2020. Its 19 best-in-class placements were nine more than its prior record of 10 in Summer 2020.

Demonstrating its versatility as both a lead enrichment tool and data provider, the company expanded to a record 10 different sections. After appearing in two new sections last quarter, ZoomInfo made its debut in five new sections in the Fall 2020 Grid Reports: Account Data Management, AI Sales Assistant, Email Verification, Lead Mining, and Visitor Identification. Also of note:

  • ZoomInfo had more No. 1 listings this quarter (19) than it had total listings in any previous quarter (16 listings in Summer 2020).
  • ZoomInfo earned at least seven No. 1 rankings for the fifth consecutive quarter, a streak during which it has averaged 10.4 top placements.
  • ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 10th consecutive quarter.
  • For the second straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections.
  • After three quarters at No. 2, ZoomInfo reached the top spot of the Buyer Intent Data Tools grid for the first time.
  • ZoomInfo topped LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence grid for the fifth consecutive quarter.
  • ZoomInfo matched or improved its ranking in all 16 grids in which it appeared last quarter (Summer 2020), and now ranks first in 12 of them and second in the other two.
  • In its first appearances in each grid, ZoomInfo was named best-in-class in Email Verification (overall and mid-market) and Lead Mining (overall, mid-market, and small business).

“We are proud to be so widely recognized among the best of the best in sales and marketing,” Hila Nir, ZoomInfo’s Chief Marketing Officer. “As we continue expanding our suite of products, it’s assuring to see the industry take notice of ZoomInfo’s breadth as a multi-functional go-to-market solution for helping sales and marketing professionals hit their numbers.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer at G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

No. 1 Placements (19)

Market Intelligence

Market Intelligence: Enterprise

Market Intelligence: Mid-Market

Market Intelligence: Small Business

Marketing Account Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise

Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market

Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business

Lead Capture

Lead Capture: Mid-Market

Lead Capture: Small Business

Lead Mining

Lead Mining: Mid-Market

Lead Mining: Small Business

Sales Intelligence: Enterprise

Sales Intelligence: Small Business

Email Verification

Email Verification: Mid-Market

Buyer Intent Data Tools

No. 2 Placements (4)

Sales Intelligence

Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market

Lead Capture: Enterprise

Account Data Management: Small Business

Other Placements (9)

Account Data Management

Account Data Management: Enterprise

Account Data Management: Mid-Market

Visitor Identification

Visitor Identification: Mid-Market

Visitor Identification: Small Business

AI Sales Assistant

AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market

Email Verification: Small Business

No. 1 Placements by Quarter

Fall 2020: 19

Summer 2020: 10

Spring 2020: 7

Winter 2020: 8

Fall 2019: 8

Summer 2019: 5

Spring 2019: 5

Winter 2019: 3

The Fall 2020 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveal the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

