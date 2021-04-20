ZoomInfo Attains 2021 TrustArc GDPR and CCPA Practices Validations, Furthering Its Commitment to Data Privacy Leadership

Validations Confirm Company’s Status as a Privacy-Forward Organization
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has attained a pair of important privacy validations that demonstrate its policies are in line with the strictest privacy regulations in the world.
With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Practices Validation and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Practices Validation from TrustArc – a global expert in data privacy management and automation – ZoomInfo further exhibits its commitment to leadership in data privacy and dedication to the security needs and growing expectations of its customers.
The TrustArc GDPR and CCPA Practices validations are secured through a rigorous review of ZoomInfo’s privacy policy, practices, and governance efforts, against TRUSTe’s 44 GDPR and CCPA Privacy Practices Compliance Validation Requirements.
“We were already well ahead of others in our industry when it comes to data privacy leadership,” said Bubba Nunnery, ZoomInfo’s Senior Director, Privacy and Public Policy. “With these validations, we’ve further reinforced our commitment to data privacy, transparency, and compliance.”
“Organizations of all sizes must become privacy-forward to earn the trust of their customers,” said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. “ZoomInfo understands that building trust requires an ongoing, scalable approach to data privacy. The organization has consistently prioritized privacy as the enabler of a better experience for its customers and their subscribers, and the TrustArc GDPR and CCPA Validations reinforce that standing.”
The GDPR and CCPA Practices Validations confirm that ZoomInfo’s privacy policies and practices meet or exceed the TrustArc Privacy and Data Governance Frameworks. These include establishing, maintaining, and continually improving GDPR- and CCPA-compliant privacy practices aligned with the ISO 27001 International Standard for Information Security Management Systems:
Data Necessity
Use, Retention, and Disposal
Disclosure to Third Parties and Onward Transfer
Choice and Consent
Access and Individual Rights
Data Integrity and Quality
Security
Transparency
Monitoring and Assurance
The GDPR Validation and CCPA Validation are powered by the TrustArc Platform, with intelligent, specialized workflows and reporting to streamline the end-to-end assessment and validation process. The validations also:
Map to each applicable Article of the GDPR, CCPA, ISO 27001, and other applicable standards and GDPR and CCPA best practices;
Are managed by a TrustArc Global Privacy Solutions team – a group of privacy specialists that have completed APEC CBPR Certifications and TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certifications for over thousands of companies worldwide;
Deliver GDPR and CCPA validation reports and findings letters. The letters can be shared with internal stakeholders along with clients, partners, and other third parties to demonstrate the company’s GDPR and CCPA compliance efforts and status.
ZoomInfo proudly displays the TrustArc GDPR and CCPA Practices Validations on its website to affirm its commitment to the successful adoption of globally recognized privacy requirements such as the GDPR and CCPA. These validations are the latest examples of ZoomInfo’s leadership in data privacy, which also include the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal and the company’s recent privacy team expansion.
Based in San Francisco, Calif., TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TRUSTe is a subsidiary of TrustArc and monitors ongoing compliance through annual recertifications and complaints received through a privacy feedback mechanism.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
