ZoomInfo Acquires EverString to Expand Its Breadth of Company and Contact Data

Artificial Intelligence Data Engine Fuels the Most Comprehensive Company and Professional Data for Go-To-Market Efforts
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has acquired EverString, a leading artificial intelligence-powered, business-to-business (B2B) data solutions provider. The acquisition of EverString gives ZoomInfo a comprehensive business data graph, providing the foundation needed for enterprises to identify their total universe of customers and prospects, define their ideal profiles, leverage granular keywords and attributes to predict success, and focus their go-to-market motions.
As ZoomInfo continues to enhance its comprehensive go-to-market platform, EverString’s 100 million company records and 70 million professional profiles will be integrated into ZoomInfo’s already dynamic data asset of 15 million company records and 130 million professional profiles. EverString will also contribute over 120 million business locations and over 1 million linkages between corporate entity relationships that highlight potential buying centers in complex organizations. This additional data gives sellers and marketers across all verticals better access and visibility to their total addressable markets, more complete enrichment results, and additional points of contact at their target accounts.
Businesses need the ability to cleanse and enrich the stale and incomplete data in their customer relationship management and marketing automation systems. Enterprises also need to streamline their data acquisition and integration strategies, evolving from stitching together multiple types of data—such as account, intent, and technographic—from disparate, untrustworthy sources to rooting them in a single source of truth.
Legacy providers of business data are repurposing credit, risk, or legal datasets for go-to-market teams. The combined EverString and ZoomInfo Data Cloud will be the first-ever business identity graph of its size with a level of accuracy and completeness purpose-built to help go-to-market teams identify actual buying centers rather than legal entities with no purchasing power. EverString complements ZoomInfo’s already robust corporate hierarchy data by expanding its network of linkages between parent accounts, subsidiaries, locations, website redirects, legal entities, and aliases.
EverString’s proprietary technology scours online and offline sources—cataloging both company and contact data about even the smallest of businesses where information is scarce. While other data vendors rely on offline surveying and phone banks to keep data updated on small sets of data, EverString’s strength in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing gives it a competitive advantage over legacy account data providers.
“Sellers and marketers need access to deep and accurate company data to reach prospects and customers at the right times with the right messages,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO. “EverString has succeeded in building an innovative data platform that harnesses artificial intelligence, robust web indexing, and machine learning algorithms to deliver industry-leading B2B data coverage and depth. With EverString, we’re creating an even greater single source of truth for businesses that sellers and marketers can use to hit their numbers even faster.”
Founded in 2012 and based in San Mateo, California, EverString is a B2B data company built by experts in natural language processing, machine learning, and deep learning. It provides machine learning-derived data and automated modeling to B2B companies to improve segmentation and decision-making. EverString’s data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform provides company data with high accuracy and coverage, including firmographics, technographics, contacts, machine learning insights, and intent signals. Some of EverString’s customers include Snowflake and Staples.
“As long-term customers of both EverString and ZoomInfo, we are excited about the potential new offerings these cutting-edge companies can provide to companies like TTEC,” said Nick Cerise, TTEC’s CMO. “Their capabilities help us connect with our top buyers at the opportune moment and to deliver award-winning services to our clients, providing them with data-driven strategies and sales services resulting in new customer acquisition and accelerated customer growth.”
“The combined ZoomInfo and EverString data asset will be unparalleled in the marketplace,” said J.J. Kardwell, EverString’s CEO and Co-Founder, who will serve as an advisor to ZoomInfo and will remain with ZoomInfo through the transition. “We’re excited to join ZoomInfo and work together to bring sellers and marketers the most extensive company and professional data that will help make their go-to-market motions even more effective and efficient.”
JMP Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to EverString. Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the fourth quarter financial results for ZoomInfo.
Read Henry Schuck’s blog on the acquisition of EverString.
About EverString
EverString is a B2B data company built by experts in natural language processing, machine learning, and deep learning. It provides machine learning-derived data and automated modeling to B2B companies to improve segmentation and decision-making. EverString’s data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform provides company data with high accuracy and coverage, including firmographics, technographics, contacts, machine learning insights, and intent signals. Some of EverString’s customers include Snowflake and Staples. EverString is backed by leading investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, and IDG Ventures.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Any statements in this press release regarding the anticipated benefits of the EverString acquisition to ZoomInfo and its customers, the scale and scope of the combined EverString and ZoomInfo Data Cloud, the potential impact of the EverString acquisition on ZoomInfo’s financial results, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the extent to which ZoomInfo is able to successfully integrate EverString into its current platform and capitalize on the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, as well as other factors described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release, and ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts
Media
Steve Vittorioso
Director, Communications
ZoomInfo
978-875-1297
[email protected]
Christina Spellman
Brunswick Group for ZoomInfo
646-549-4898
[email protected]