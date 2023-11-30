ZoomInfo Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Company Recognized for Excellence in the Audience & Data Management Category

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Audience & Data Management category. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes ZoomInfo for its expertise in providing customers with software solutions that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions that deliver enhanced company and business contact data to identify and engage target audiences.





As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud for innovation and digital transformation, they are increasingly looking for partners with services and solutions purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide customers such as advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising or marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers with AWS-validated solutions and services that help accelerate their advertising and marketing transformation. An added benefit for customers migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on AWS is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. ZoomInfo is powered by AWS to support use cases in this industry.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates ZoomInfo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. This program showcases advertising and marketing technology consulting and software AWS Partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services powered by AWS. To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“ZoomInfo is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Data & Audience Management category,” ZoomInfo Chief Revenue Officer James Roth said. “Our team is dedicated to helping go-to-market teams unify their customer profiles into a single customer view and enrich their customer profiles using intent data by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

“ZoomInfo’s integration with Amazon S3 makes it substantially easier to utilize large amounts of data effectively,” said Robert Kulewicz, Chief Growth Officer at MarketSpark, a ZoomInfo customer and the largest nationwide provider of POTS (landline) replacement solutions for multi-site enterprises in North America. “Our systems run on AWS, as do many of our customers’ systems. There’s no question ZoomInfo has significantly impacted our revenue. We’ve been able to 5x our growth in terms of both MQLs and SQLs, and with 5x the deals in the pipeline, we’ve seen at least 5x the revenue opportunities.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify which AWS Partner solutions and services are powered by AWS for specific industry use cases. For a specific industry solution to meet a need, explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including ZoomInfo.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

