Youmans and West Wynooche road closures planned
Two road closures are coming in the next month.
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved two requests this week to work on both the Youmans and West Wynooche roads.
According to the recent Commissioners agenda, the county road department requested closing Youmans Road at mile post 14.1 from July 27th through August 21st for construction.
Commissioner Randy Ross spoke to KXRO about that project, saying that the timing for the work creates some difficulties
In addition, the road department is looking to close West Wynooche Road at mile post 2.5 from August 3rd through August 14th for construction.