YMCA says no water activities today

The YMCA Aquatics area is closed again today after a water line breakage over the weekend.

According to the YMCA of Grays Harbor, the unforeseeable breakage has impacted all areas that are connected to the motors running the water features. This means that the Steam Room, Sauna, Spa, Slide, Recreational Pool, Lap Pool and Water Features all needed to be closed as a precaution. All water programming and open swim times are cancelled today,.

The breakage on Sunday had YMCA staff and the City of Hoquiam Water Department working to ensure that the rest of the facility wasn’t impacted.

On Sunday, the YMCA did not have any running water for a large portion of the day. Water bottles were being handed out and the Hoquiam McDonald’s offered to serve as the bathroom for the facility.

The YMCA said during their last update that the closure of the aquatics center was expected to run through today.