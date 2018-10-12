YMCA opens Oakville preschool

The YMCA of Grays Harbor has launched a new preschool at Oakville Elementary.

In a release from the YMCA, they announced that with support from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and Oakville School District the new preschool is underway.

“A new school year is filled with potential—a chance to start new routines and habits, build new friendships and discover new possibilities and interests. It’s an exciting time for many kids, and an extra exciting time for kids entering preschool in Oakville.”

The program will feature resources from both the YMCA and Oakville School District, and was supported through the Grays Harbor Community Foundation’s Great Beginnings of Grays Harbor.

Currently the preschool program at Oakville Elementary has 11 kids enrolled.

The new Preschool will offer a program during the traditional calendar school year, focused on Early Learning Readiness to prepare students for kindergarten.

Executive Director of the YMCA, Franzine Potts commented: “At the Y, building community is our cause. We find that this is most effectively done through partnerships and collaborations that enable to broaden our reach in the community and serve it in new and unique ways. The opening of our site at Oakville School District is a perfect example of this. This exciting opportunity is a testament of what can be come with multiple organizations work together to impact the youth in a community. The YMCA has been blessed to be a part of the Grays Harbor Community Foundation’s initiative to increase full-day preschool access to youth. We are thankful we have been given the opportunity to serve the youth and families of Oakville and are looking forward to see what else the future brings” .

The YMCA added that they are “Excited for the Class of 2032!”