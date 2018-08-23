YMCA closing their doors for maintenance

The YMCA of Grays Harbor will close as they perform maintenance.

In a release from the YMCA, they say that they will be holding their annual maintenance shutdown from Thursday, August 30th to Monday, September 3rd.

The facility will be closed at that time.

“Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

The closure will allow a number of improvements to the Hoquiam site.

“ It is our goal to ensure our facility is maintained at a high level.”

Projects during the closure include;

Refinishing of hardwood floors: Gym, Racquetball Courts, Aerobics Room

Sealing and repainting of the YMCA parking lot

Waxing of the Fitness Room Floor

Deep cleaning of entire facility and many more upgrades

Childcare will still be offered on Thursday, August 30th and Friday, August 31st, although since the parking lot is also being upgraded, the YMCA asks that anyone dropping off a child park on Aberdeen Avenue during this time.