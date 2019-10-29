      Weather Alert

YMCA asks for input on possible childcare site at Stevens Elementary

Oct 29, 2019 @ 7:19am

The Aberdeen School District is asking for public input on the possibility of adding a new childcare site to the area.

The district posted a survey that describes a potential partnership with the YMCA of Grays Harbor that would allow the Y to operate a licensed childcare site at Stevens Elementary School after school hours. 

As part of this process, the district needs to conduct a survey.

According to the survey, the new service would be for children 6-12 years of age.  

The site would be on a sliding scale fee, although the survey asks if a family is able to pay a tuition cost up to $320 a month if they did not qualify for financial assistance.

Those who submit the survey will be entered into a raffle for a YMCA of Grays Harbor Gift Basket including day passes to the facility.

You can participate in the survey here:

https://surveys.ymcaexchange.org/f/181185/336a/

