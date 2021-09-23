Year-long closure of 1-mile section of the Willapa Hills Trail

A 1-mile section of the Willapa Hills Trail has closed for construction, and the work will last for some time.
This week, contractors for State Parks began work on an overpass spanning State Route 6 where the trail intersects the highway.
The closure is between Cabe Road and just east of the Adna trailhead.
The project will last approximately one year.
Currently, a blind turn on SR6, combined with a trail crossing at the same grade as the road, puts motorists and trail users — pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians — at risk.
During the overpass construction, no detours are available.
Park staff caution against using SR6 as a detour because the road has no shoulder.
Long-distance trail users can start riding or walking at the trailhead 6 miles west of Chehalis.
State Parks staff developed the bridge recommendation after receiving community input at public meetings in 2018 and 2019.
The agency’s Capital Program awarded the bridge construction contract to Tapani, Inc. of Battle Ground. The contract amount is about $3.3 million.
The project was originally slated to begin in May of 2021, but met with COVID-related delays.
About Willapa Hills State Park Trail
A former railroad line, the Willapa Hills State Park Trail is 56 miles long and aligned east/west between Chehalis in Lewis county and South Bend in Pacific county. Approximately 27 miles of the trail are open for non-motorized recreational use. Typical trail activities include hiking, biking and equestrian use, which provide countless opportunities for wildlife viewing, sightseeing and fitness. Learn more about the trail: http://parks.state.wa.us/1023/Willapa-Hills-Trail