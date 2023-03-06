XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas released Dublanko; re-signed Levao

San Antonia Brahma image and likeness property of the XFL

When the San Antonio Brahmas travel to Washington to face the Seattle Sea Dragons for this week’s XFL game, it will be without Aberdeen’s Joel Dublanko.

Prior to the current season, the Brahmas picked up both Dublanko and fellow former Aberdeen player Kohl Levao to be on the team roster.

Dublanko, who initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, was a team captain who led the team with 113 tackles.

Dublanko was selected as the 71st pick in the 9th Round for the Brahmas, following a short stint on the Seattle Seahawks,