Xenon arc Enhances SMB Customer Experience Capabilities

Harnesses power of Magento Commerce for xa-Direct model
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xenon arc, a leading data-driven marketing and sales organization, announced the launch of its enhanced B2B ecommerce offering powered by Magento Commerce. The new offering is an expansion of the company’s disruptive business model, xa-Direct, to further improve and simplify the service experience for small business buyers of product in the materials industry.
“Xenon arc continues to redefine how global materials producers effectively and efficiently reach their small business customers,” commented Paul Warburg, President and Chief Executive of Xenon arc. “Working with Magento Commerce further enables us to create high quality relationships with these customers via an integrated, customizable, feature-rich platform that provides a personalized, end-to-end eCommerce experience.”
Through the digitization of customer activities, combined with independent Voice of the Customer research guidance, Xenon arc continues to invest in deeply understanding and anticipating the unique needs of small business customers. Leveraging this domain expertise, the addition of the comprehensive eCommerce capabilities of Magento Commerce further extends Xenon arc’s xa-Direct business model.
“Similar to our client portfolio, we work with leading world-class solutions, such as Magento Commerce, to create value for our customers and clients alike,” continued Mr. Warburg. “Magento continues to demonstrate clear leadership in eCommerce platform development, execution and expertise as we seek to eliminate operational friction and create the best possible omni-channel buying experience for our customers.”
Xenon arc deploys private label commercial teams to represent specific producer clients, their products, and their respective brand promise, to their non-core, small business customer base.
“Go-to-market strategies must appreciate the unique needs of these often-underserved customers,” concluded Mr. Warburg. “Our research findings indicate that high quality customer experiences require the blend of advanced technology solutions and access to high quality, live sales and tech support reps. Our approach demonstrates customer care and appreciation for their business while providing our clients with increased business growth and transparency.”
About Xenon arc
Established in 2010, Xenon arc is a data-driven marketing and sales company, focused on enhancing the way materials producers engage with their SMB customers and segments. Xenon arc’s xa-Direct model specializes in building private label, direct-to-market teams. With offices in the US, Europe, Mexico and Brazil, Xenon arc partners with producers looking to evolve, digitize, and enhance their go-to-market strategy. Xenon arc’s client list includes some of the most distinguished brands in the materials industry and is constantly expanding. For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com
Contacts
Mica Zuniga
425-615-7706
Mica.zuniga@xenonarc.com