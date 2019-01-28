WSP says two accidents in Grays Harbor involved drugs or alcohol

The Washington State Patrol reported two accidents that had drugs or alcohol involved over the weekend.

They say the first took place just after 5:00 a.m. in the morning on Saturday about 15 miles north of Ocean Shores on SR 109.

According to the State Patrol a 21 year old woman from Taholah was heading north in a 2006 Dodge Ram when she failed to make a turn and left the road to the right.

The truck went down an embankment, rolled, and came to rest on its top.

The woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries and she was charged with a DUI.

The second accident was on Sunday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. on SR 105.

The State Patrol says that a 73 year old Salt Lake City man driving a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner was heading north coming into Aberdeen when the car left the road to the right.

They say the Toyota came to rest in the ditch and was partially submerged in water.

The man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital as a precaution.

According to the State Patrol drugs or alcohol was involved.