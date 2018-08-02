WSP adding motorcycle trooper to our district

Starting in August, the Washington State Patrol will have another full-time motorcycle trooper in District 8, which serves Grays Harbor, Pacific, Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, and Wahkiakum counties.

In total, the district will now have two full-time motors troopers and one alternate.

Motorcycle troopers are used to perform emphasis patrols as well as provide additional coverage for large scale events and escort services.

The State Patrol says motors units are a valuable tool to the agency as they can more easily maneuver through traffic when responding to collisions and can work heavily speeded areas that are too difficult for a larger patrol vehicle to operate.

The WSP currently has 32 full-time motors positions throughout the state.

Motors units go through an extensive two-week training course at the WSP Training Academy in Shelton, as well as an additional two-week long coaching trip.

Motorcycle troopers date back to the very first Washington State Highway Patrol Officers who were sworn-in in 1921.

The first six officers patrolled the streets on Indian Motorcycles while today’s motors troopers can be see riding Honda ST 1300s or BMW 1200 RT-P motorcycles.