World of Outlaws heads to Elma this weekend

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will bring their 40th anniversary season to Grays Harbor Raceway on Monday, September 3.

In a release from the race series, they say that Grays Harbor Raceway “has been a staple” on their schedule since their first local visit in 1996.

They say that last year last year it was Shane Stewart who was able to edge Brad Sweet by less than a quarter of a second to win the night.

Stewart said, “We had a really good race last year at Grays Harbor with Brad Sweet. It was a great finish,” adding. “Elma is a great race track. It’s generally pretty quick around the top, with the cushion right against the fence. I always enjoy racing there”.

Prior to last year and a 2016 rainout, nine-time defending Champion and current Series points leader Donny Schatz had a three-race win streak in Elma from 2013 to 2015, in addition to a win in 2005.

Besides Stewart and Schatz, Kraig Kinser’s finish in 2008 makes him the only other current full-time Outlaw with a win at Grays Harbor Raceway.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws visit to Grays Harbor Raceway on Monday, September 3 are available and can be purchased by calling 360-757-6959.

The event will stream live at DIRTVision.com for those who cannot attend.