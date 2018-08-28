World of Outlaws heads to Elma this weekend
By KXRO News
Aug 28, 2018 @ 7:20 AM

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will bring their 40th anniversary season to Grays Harbor Raceway on Monday, September 3.

In a release from the race series, they say that Grays Harbor Raceway “has been a staple” on their schedule since their first local visit in 1996.

They say that last year last year it was Shane Stewart who was able to edge Brad Sweet by less than a quarter of a second to win the night.

Stewart said, “We had a really good race last year at Grays Harbor with Brad Sweet. It was a great finish,” adding. “Elma is a great race track. It’s generally pretty quick around the top, with the cushion right against the fence. I always enjoy racing there”.

Prior to last year and a 2016 rainout, nine-time defending Champion and current Series points leader Donny Schatz had a three-race win streak in Elma from 2013 to 2015, in addition to a win in 2005.

Besides Stewart and Schatz, Kraig Kinser’s finish in 2008 makes him the only other current full-time Outlaw with a win at Grays Harbor Raceway.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws visit to Grays Harbor Raceway on Monday, September 3 are available and can be purchased by calling 360-757-6959.

The event will stream live at DIRTVision.com for those who cannot attend.

