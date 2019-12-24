Work to repair Tokeland berm completed
Tokeland, WA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed work in response to a request for assistance from the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe.
The tribe had asked for help with repairs to a flood risk reduction berm near Tokeland.
Crews had been onsite since December 19 conducting 24-hour operations working on both the low tide cycles.
According to the Corps, a team assisted with stabilizing 1,800 linear feet of berm and placing an additional 1,900 feet of protective rock on the toe of the berm.
The tribe had been placing riprap along the dune to reduce the threat of breaching prior to the request.
“The team of emergency responders worked in two shifts 24 hours a day to place rock along the berm in order to reduce the risk to the Tokeland community,” said Tony Doersam with Seattle District, U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Emergency Management Branch.
“We extend our gratitude to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their assistance,” said Charlene Nelson, Chairwoman of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe. “Their work the past few days helped preserve our lands and the safety of our people. Hayu masi and thank you.”
The Corps last repaired the Shoalwater Bay Barrier Dune in 2018.
Public Law 84-99 enables the Corps to assist state and local authorities in flood fight activities and cost share in the repair of flood protection structures.
The purpose is to prevent loss of life and minimize property damage associated with severe weather.
Private citizens seeking assistance should contact their local government office