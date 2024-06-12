KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Work on SR 108 to cause delays prior to full closures

June 12, 2024 8:04AM PDT
Share
Work on SR 108 to cause delays prior to full closures
Photo created by KXRO

Travelers using State Route 108 near Kamilche can expect weekday one-way alternating traffic. 

Crews will work at three separate locations between milepost 9.4 and 7.6 near West Hurley Waldrip Road.

Each weekday Monday, June 17 to Tuesday, July 3

  • One-way alternating traffic 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers are encouraged to add more time to their travels to help prevent delays.

This is preliminary work leading up to three total closures of the highway during July and August.

The first total closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. Monday, July 8 to 8 a.m. Monday, July 22 between West Hurley Waldrip Road and Eich Road.

The work is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers to fish.

Travelers will see a lot of other roadwork around the Olympic Peninsula this summer. Sign up email updates on state highways in Mason and Grays Harbor counties. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Also On KXRO

1

Aberdeen graduate turned Navy Chaplain highlighted by U.S. Navy
2

Public assistance requested in Pacific County burglary and attempted break-in
3

Road work will create delays June 1 near Montesano
4

Public input requested on proposed camping stay limits at WA Parks
5

Elma Rest Area closed for repairs